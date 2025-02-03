Female WWE star doesn't want to be with Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio may have impressed Liv Morgan, but certainly not other female WWE wrestlers. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi recently engaged in playful banter with Liv Morgan over 'Dirty' Dom.

During the go-home episode of the SmackDown before Royal Rumble, The Glow pulled off an upset victory over Morgan.

Although Raquel Rodriguez tried to cause an outside interference, Bianca Belair took her out, allowing her best friend to pick up the win.

After the show, Naomi reacted to her non-PG clip from the match and subsequently took a dig at Dominik Mysterio, saying, "That’s cleaner than Dom’s mouth."

Liv Morgan clapped back with a tweet, reading, "You'd love to know about Daddy Dom's mouth huh."

One-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions made it clear she doesn't want Dominik as she already has her husband, Jimmy Uso.

How did Liv Morgan fare in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match?

Liv Morgan had a strong outing in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match this past weekend.

She entered the battle royal at number two and lasted over an hour, eliminating Natalya and a returning Alexa Bliss before being sent over the top rope by Nia Jax.

Recent rumors have suggested that WWE is planning to book a feud between The Judgment Day and The Wyatt Sicks heading into WrestleMania 41. However, the rumored rivalry is unlikely to happen since Uncle Howdy and his stablemates have been moved to SmackDown via the transfer window.

Moreover, it looks like Alexa Bliss won't be associated with The Wyatt Sicks as she is reportedly expected to be a part of the Monday Night RAW roster.

Bliss could ignite a buzzworthy feud with Morgan. Her early elimination from the Royal Rumble match may have planted the seeds for a program between the two women ahead of the Show of Shows.

