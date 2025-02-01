Naomi sends a message for Dominik Mysterio after defeating Liv Morgan on WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan suffered her first loss on SmackDown in nearly a year when Naomi defeated her on this week's edition of the Friday night show. Following the episode, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion took a hilarious shot at Dominik Mysterio too, which surely will not go down well with both Dom and Morgan.

The Judgment Day member hasn't had the best of starts to 2025 as she first lost her Women's World Title to Rhea Ripley on RAW's Netflix debut. However, she redeemed herself by teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez to defeat the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair on RAW this week. As part of the escalating feud, Morgan and Naomi went to war on SmackDown.

Rodriguez almost helped Liv Morgan secure the win over her opponent, but timely interference from Belair allowed Naomi to capitalize and pin Morgan for the victory. The 37-year-old wasn't done here as after SmackDown, she took to her X/Twitter account to take a massive shot at Morgan's on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio.

"That’s cleaner than Dom’s mouth @YaOnlyLivvOnce," wrote Naomi.

Considering they have a win over the champs, it's safe to assume Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could soon get a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

