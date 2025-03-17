Roman Reigns' alleged real-life issues with popular Bloodline member could affect WWE role, says 41-year-old

Roman Reigns may have amassed fans by the droves during his Undisputed WWE Universal Title reign between 2020 and 2024, but make no mistake about it, he was a villain. 41-year-old WWE analyst Sam Roberts believes that Reigns could turn again.

Since returning in the summer last year, The Tribal Chief has been an incredible babyface. His cousin Solo Sikoa's run as the so-called 'new' Tribal Chief of The Bloodline played a crucial role in fans wanting to see Reigns back as the hero. However, Sikoa's Enforcer Jacob Fatu has quietly become a fan-favorite, despite being an effective heel on SmackDown.

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently responded to comments made by a WWE employee, who claimed Roman is unhappy with Jacob Fatu. On Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts wondered if Reigns could eventually turn into a villain and face Jacob Fatu, who has shown signs of becoming a babyface.

"What happens if - by the time we get to WrestleMania 42 [in 2026] - Roman Reigns is back to being a heel? Because he is showing heelish tendencies [already]," Sam Roberts said, referring to his ongoing program with CM Punk and Seth Rollins. "What if he is back to being a villain? And what if we can build to Jacob Fatu as a babyface versus Roman Reigns as a heel for a WrestleMania or SummerSlam? That's just where I see it going," he added. [From 1:08:06 to 1:08:32]

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke about Jacob Fatu's past struggles. Henry revealed Jacob was viewed as a "liability" before, but Fatu has so much to lose today.

Roman Reigns returned on WWE RAW in Madison Square Garden

On March 10, 2025, Roman Reigns returned one month after Seth Rollins put him on the bench. He wasted little time before attacking Rollins, battering the latter after unintentionally assisting the former World Heavyweight Champion win a Steel Cage Match against CM Punk.

After RAW General Manager Adam Pearce stopped the Tribal Chief from inflicting further damage on Seth Rollins, he saw something that triggered him. Paul Heyman was helping CM Punk up in the ring. This prompted Reigns to attack Punk, shocking The Wiseman. Where things go from here bears watching.

Sam Roberts wondered if The Best in the World could use Heyman's favor against Roman Reigns, just to stick it to Reigns.

Please credit the source and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you're using quotes from this article.

