Konnan responds to Roman Reigns' alleged problem with WWE star Jacob Fatu

The Anoa'i family's next big name on the rise is WWE star Jacob Fatu. But does Roman Reigns have a problem with the 32-year-old?

On K100, Konnan responded to an allegation against Jacob — Roman Reigns is seemingly not happy with him, he hasn't been training, and Fatu has allegedly let himself go after garnering a good reputation and earning reasonably well. This was allegedly something WWE employees discussed with one another.

Konnan remembers when Jacob had real-life troubles before, even when he was signed with Major League Wrestling. However, the former manager does not believe it could happen today as Fatu is in a much better place.

"So if this story is true," Konnan questioned the story's legitimacy. "I could see him—he's always been broke. He has seven kids. He had problems with his baby mama because she wouldn't give him his passport so he could travel. Anyway, I think he's made some money, and [now] he's hanging out with his kids and is living a better life than usual; probably didn't go to train."

Konnan doubts if The Samoan Werewolf will revert to his old ways because he has been booked incredibly well on SmackDown since his arrival, and that has not changed a tad.

"I highly doubt he's doing any of his street life thing anymore, but he definitely was when he was in MLW. Maybe he hasn't been getting in shape," Konnan speculated. "I never remember him ever having a [health] condition problem. [...] At the end of the day, it's Hunter's [Triple H] decision, and he knows Fatu is money," Konnan said. [From 5:20 onwards]

Jacob Fatu has embarked on a singles run this year after working for Solo Sikoa as The Bloodline's Enforcer since his WWE debut in June 2024.

Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman have unresolved issues on WWE SmackDown

On SmackDown this past Friday, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga interfered on behalf of Solo Sikoa during Sikoa's match against former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

Although The Samoan Werewolf got to inflict some damage on Strowman, The Monster Among Men ultimately got the last laugh as he chokeslammed his rival onto a table.

As fans await WrestleMania 41, WWE continues to tease a blow-off match between Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman after the two worked a match at Saturday Night's Main Event in January. However, there also appears to be tension between Fatu and Sikoa.

