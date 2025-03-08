Braun Strowman's match with Solo Sikoa ends in intense brawl with The New Bloodline

WWE SmackDown tonight saw Braun Strowman take on Solo Sikoa. The Monster of All Monsters looked all set to destroy The Street Champion, but his plans were dismantled by The New Bloodline, leading to an intense brawl.

For most of the match, Braun Strowman dominated his opponent. Despite trying almost everything in his playbook, Sikoa looked all set for a loss. Fortunately for him, Tama Tonga saved him from the embarrassment by attacking Strowman mid-match, leading to a disqualification.

What followed was absolute carnage. Tonga's attack was not enough to keep Strowman down. The 41-year-old laid him out, but before he could admire his work, Jacob Fatu's music hit. This was when the real brawl began.

The Samoan Werewolf and Braun Strowman went at it, and their brawl spilled over from the ring to the crowd. Both men showed no mercy, but Strowman seemingly had the last laugh as he chokeslammed Fatu onto a table.

However, even that wasn't enough, as Jacob Fatu was still standing after all that carnage.

Luckily, things didn't get any worse, as WWE Officials and security were there to stop it. That being said, from the looks of things, this rivalry between Strowman and Fatu is far from over.

