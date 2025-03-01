Jacob Fatu forced to give up huge title because of a WWE plan - Reports

Jacob Fatu has already shown everything that he's capable of when he comes to the ring. As it transpires, he was forced to give up a title because of a bigger plan for him.

Ever since he arrived, Jacob Fatu has been making an impact in WWE and it does not look like he's slowing up anytime soon. When he was part of The New Bloodline, Fatu won the tag team titles with Tama Tonga, but Solo Sikoa didn't allow him to keep it. Instead, he was made to hand it over to Tonga Loa. There was no reason given for this, but he still continued to support Sikoa, albeit there seemed to be a hint that he was going to turn on him.

Fightful Select revealed in a report recently that this was due to a plan for Fatu already being in place the whole time after his arrival. The report stated that even him sacrificing his title was part of the plan for what was going to happen with him and was part of the build that is now playing out now, with him and Solo Sikoa having tension with each other.

The report stated that Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu facing each other at WrestleMania was not something that had been confirmed to them yet.

They also confirmed that those backstage in WWE were happy with Fatu arriving in the company in the best shape of his life.

