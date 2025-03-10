WWE employee wonders if CM Punk will stick it to Roman Reigns after his return

CM Punk and Seth Rollins will be locked inside a Steel Cage tonight on WWE RAW. With a stacked card set for the Monday Night show, Sam Roberts predicted a Roman Reigns return in Madison Square Garden.

At the Royal Rumble on February 1, Punk eliminated his former mercenaries from the titular contest. However, Logan Paul immediately threw The Best in the World over the top rope, and then a brawl ensued between all three men. The Visionary gained the upper hand, and in the process, he injured The Tribal Chief by hitting a stomp on the steel stairs.

Sam Roberts noted on his Notsam Wrestling podcast that Roman Reigns could make an unannounced return tonight in The Graden. The WWE analyst and RAW Recap host wondered if their issues would organically lead to a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

"Now, there is a version of this where we have a Roman Reigns return [on RAW during the Steel Cage Match]," Sam Roberts said. "Who knows if [Roman's] beef is with Rollins, Punk, or both? And if it is with both, do we organically get to a Triple Threat before we get the favor?"

Roberts wonders if CM Punk would ask Paul Heyman to hold up his end of the bargain at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19-20. The Wiseman owes Punk a favor for helping the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames last year.

"What if CM Punk's favor is that he gets Paul Heyman's services for a night? What if he calls on Heyman for WrestleMania? What if it's a Triple Threat between Roman, Punk, and Rollins, but Heyman has to be on CM Punk's corner?" [From 21:56 onwards]

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins claimed that his rivalry with CM Punk, which ignited right out of the gate in November 2023 following Punk's WWE return, will end tonight inside the Steel Cage.

What happened at Survivor Series: WarGames between CM Punk and Roman Reigns?

Seth Rollins refused to be the final man to stand by Roman Reigns as his allies took on the new Bloodline and Bronson Reed at Survivor Series: WarGames. Paul Heyman resurfaced on WWE television shortly thereafter, bringing in CM Punk as the fifth member of The Tribal Chief's WarGames team.

The Best in the World then informed Reigns that The Wiseman would owe him a favor after they prevailed at WarGames.

Although CM Punk and Roman Reigns co-existed and shook hands at Survivor Series, WWE teased a program between the two after Punk eliminated the former Universal Champion from the Royal Rumble. Ironically, because Seth Rollins decided not to get left behind, The Visionary took matters into his own hands.

