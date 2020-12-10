Backstage WWE news on creative issues with Charlotte Flair

If you thought the creative issues surrounding Charlotte Flair's run with the NXT Women's Championship seemed a bit off, you would be correct. It seems as though there has been an internal struggle within WWE this year on how to book Flair.

It now appears that all the heat that the WWE Universe placed on the NXT creative team for Flair's title run this year was absolutely misplaced. It's coming out that the RAW creative brand was to blame for most, if not all of it. Looking back on everything, this explains a lot.

I’m going to finish 2020 strong 💪🏻👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/e1I1V66rgm — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 3, 2020

WWE changed plans for Charlotte Flair's match at WrestleMania

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, it's being reported that the original plan for this year's WrestleMania was actually for Rhea Ripley to retain the NXT Women's Championship. However, the RAW creative team changed their minds and overruled the black and gold brand.

So, whatever creative plans the NXT brand came up with for Charlotte, they were consistently being overruled and changed by RAW's creative team instead. If you thought going into WrestleMania that NXT was trying to force Bianca Belair into that title match to make it a triple threat match, you would also be correct. The idea was being pitched so Ripley could retain the title without Flair being pinned.

What do you think of the latest news regarding Flair? Does the confusing direction of Ripley's character in 2020 make more sense now than it did yesterday? Are you upset that she was ever involved with the NXT creative this year going forward? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.