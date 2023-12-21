Bad Bunny breaks silence after historic announcement

WWE Superstar Bad Bunny broke his silence on accomplishing a major record outside the squared circle.

That's right! The 29-year-old rapper didn't just break Spotify records, he shattered them. His "Un Verano Sin Ti" album has once again reigned supreme as the most streamed album on Spotify in 2023, solidifying its place as a global music phenomenon.

This is the second year in a row that the album has topped the charts, a testament to its enduring popularity and Bunny's immense cultural impact. Released in May 2022, "Un Verano Sin Ti" ('A Summer Without You,' in English) captured the essence of summertime romance and fun with its vibrant blend of Latin reggae and pop, racking up an impressive 4.5 billion streams this year.

The 23-album track boasts infectious hits like "Me Porto Bonito," "Titi Me Pregunto," and "Ojitos Lindos," each of which has amassed over a billion streams on Spotify.

It also received critical acclaim, winning the Grammy Award for the Best Musica Urbana Album in 2023. Additionally, "Un Verano Sin Ti" holds the record for the most streamed album on Spotify of all time, with over a staggering 15.177 billion streams as of December 2023.

Taking to Instagram stories, the WWE Superstar Bad Bunny shared a three-word message thanking his fans.

"gracias por tanto ['Thanks a lot,' in English]," he wrote.

Check out the screenshot of the King of Latin Trap's story below:

The 29-year-old rapper's message to the fans.

Bad Bunny wants to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns

A few months ago, the Grammy Award artist stated that he wanted to go after The Bloodline leader for his title.

At Backlash 2023, Bunny defeated The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in the San Juan Street Fight. Following that, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the 29-year-old rapper teased the possibility of challenging Roman Reigns.

"My plan is to take the title from Roman Reigns," said Bunny.

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if the Puerto Rican sensation makes his way back to the wrestling ring for the upcoming WrestleMania 40.

What did you think of Bad Bunny hitting a massive record on Spotify? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage