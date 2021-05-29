Bad Bunny showers praise on Triple H and The Undertaker

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper who enthralled everyone with an amazing show at WrestleMania 37, released a new song titled "100 Millones" a few days ago.

Speaking of his WrestleMania performance, Bad Bunny's surprising in-ring ability was a result of special training that he received in the buildup to the night. Only after he went through his training did Bad Bunny realize how difficult it is to put one's body through this for 20-30 years.

Bad Bunny recently appeared on HBO's The Shop: Uninterrupted, a series produced by NBA superstar LeBron James and business mogul Maverick Carter. The Grammy award winner declared his appreciation and respect for WWE Legends like Triple H and The Undertaker.

"It's 100% real. It's insane. When I was learning the first day and they were teaching me how to fall, I said 'How can these people do this for 20-30 years...receiving that pain?'" said Bad Bunny.

Triple H and The Undertaker are two superstars who have stood the test of time. It's great to see Bad Bunny paying his respects to them.

Bad Bunny exceeded expectations at WrestleMania 37

Heading into WrestleMania 37, many expected Bad Bunny to get booed once he appeared in front of the WWE Universe in Tampa Bay. The Miz was also led to believe the same by the Twitterverse.

However, The Miz and Twitter got it wrong, as Bad Bunny was welcomed into the Raymond James Stadium to a roar. Even The Miz confessed that he didn't expect this pop from the WWE Universe.

The rapper put on a heck of a performance and will surely be welcomed back to the ring.

Would you like to see Bad Bunny make an in-ring return in the near future? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Kindly help the Sportskeeda WWE section improve. Take a 30sec survey now!