Bad Bunny performs with the 24/7 title on Saturday Night Live

Bad Bunny won the WWE 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. The Puerto Rican rapper performed on Saturday Night Live this week, and the 24/7 title was featured during his performance on the show.

WWE's official Twitter account has commented on the performance as well. This week's SNL was hosted by Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, and Bad Bunny was the musical guest. You can check out a GIF from Bad Bunny's performance with the 24/7 title on SNL below:

NBC Universal and WWE have announced that the WWE Network will join the Peacock streaming service in a couple of weeks. SNL airs on NBC, which is why Bad Bunny's performance with the 24/7 title on the show was a convenient publicity move made by both parties.

Bad Bunny performing with his WWE belt as the reigning 24/7 champion on SNL...incredible! pic.twitter.com/gRSD1AaZTx — D.A. (@gunslinger_LARS) February 21, 2021

For those wondering, R-Truth did not appear on this week's SNL to win the 24/7 title from Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny to wrestle at WrestleMania 37 alongside Damian Priest?

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest.

Bad Bunny's recent association with WWE kickstarted at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. While the rapper was initially scheduled to perform at the event, he eventually got involved in a storyline with The Miz and John Morrison.

Former NXT star, Damian Priest, has also acted as Bad Bunny's onscreen ally on WWE RAW. Priest's main roster debut received a lot of attention thanks to the rapper's presence by his side. It is rumored that Bad Bunny and Priest's storyline with The Miz and Morrison could culminate at The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania.

Conversation with a source recently stated the latest WrestleMania creative meeting had Edge v Reigns, Belair v Banks, Orton v Wyatt, Bad Bunny Tag on the books w/ nearly everything else open, including the WWE title matchup. Same source stressed nothing is set in stone however. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 19, 2021

WrestleVotes recently reported that a tag team match with Bad Bunny seems to be on the cards at WrestleMania. After a recent WrestleMania creative meeting, other matches reportedly on the books for the event are:

Edge vs. Roman Reigns

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

On the Road to WrestleMania, WWE tends to bring in celebrity figures to gain mainstream publicity for their biggest show of the year. Bad Bunny's appearances seem to fulfill this purpose on Monday Night RAW.