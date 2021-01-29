NBCUniversal believes WWE Network is a perfect fit for Peacock

NBCUniversal believes that having the WWE Network on Peacock will enhance the brand of the company long-term.

On 25th January 2021, WWE announced that they were moving the WWE Network (in the United States) to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service on March 18. The move will be completed just a few weeks before the company's biggest PPV of the year, WrestleMania.

While more details on the transfer of account information between the WWE Network and Peacock are forthcoming, it appears that users will be able to carry over their account from one platform to the other.

The number of eyes on WWE's content will dramatically increase with the move to Peacock, from 1.1 million WWE Network subscribers in the United States to 33 million on the NBCUniversal streaming platform.

The latest subscriber counts were announced this on Comcast's latest earnings conference call. NBCUniversal CEO, Jeff Shell, called the WWE Network a "perfect" fit for Peacock. According to reports, the deal will see WWE earning $1 bn over the next five years.

Excited for @peacockTV to become the new home of @WWENetwork in the U.S., helping to bring premium @WWE content (including @WrestleMania!!!) to a much broader audience and to provide the @WWEUniverse with a wide offering of live sports, news, film & TV!

NBCUniversal believes that Peacock will help enhance the WWE brand

With WWE's content moving to the new streaming platform, it presents an opportunity to have many more eyes on it due to Peacock's massive subscriber count.

The WWE Universe can get everything they used to enjoy on the Network for only $4.99. If not, you can go ad-free and pay the same $9.99 that is being currently paid for the WWE Network subscription.

For those worried that Peacock might have issues when streaming the live WWE pay-per-views, the company will get a test run with WWE Fastlane on March 21. This will be three days after the WWE Network officially moves to Peacock.

Hopefully, this will allow them to solve any problems or issues before WrestleMania on April 10 and 11.

.@peacockTV and @WWE today announced a multi-year agreement that gives Peacock exclusive streaming rights to @WWENetwork in the U.S.

