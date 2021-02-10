Bad Bunny's 'gigantic' contribution to WWE revealed 

Bad Bunny is doing more in WWE than just assisting Damian Priest during his matches. According to reports, Bad Bunny is drawing massive WWE merchandise sales at the moment.

Bad Bunny has been involved with Damian Priest on WWE television since his first appearance at the Royal Rumble, and there has been speculation that he will be working with WWE heading into WrestleMania.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Bad Bunny has been a 'gigantic' hit for WWE when it comes to their merchandise. The report stated that last week, Bad Bunny held four of the top merchandise selling spots. His t-shirt took spots one, three (women's), and four (youth). Along with this, his pullover hoodie was at number two as well.

In total, this has driven over $500,000 in merchandise sales to Bad Bunny and WWE. The only other person in the top five categories was none other than Roman Reigns. However, even Reigns' merchandise did only 65% of the sales of the number four position, and 5% of the top seller.

The numbers are massive and it appears that bringing in Bad Bunny has already paid off for WWE.

Bad Bunny's WWE career so far

Bad Bunny first appeared on WWE television during the Royal Rumble event for his live performance with Booker T. After a backstage interaction, an infuriated Miz destroyed Bad Bunny's equipment while heading to the ring for the Royal Rumble. The Grammy-nominated artist did not take The Miz's actions lightly.

He came out and distracted The Miz and John Morrison, which led to Damian Priest eliminating them both. Since then, Bad Bunny has assisted Damian Priest by staying by his side on WWE RAW over the last two weeks. Damian Priest has been in a feud with The Miz and John Morrison, defeating The Miz in the first week, and Angel Garza in the next episode.

It's safe to say that Bad Bunny has fit in well when it comes to his time in WWE. Despite some criticism from fans, the artist has appeared to be well-suited to his time in WWE so far. Whether he will continue to be associated with Damian Priest or not remains to be seen.