Bad Bunny sends a four-word message to The Rock

Music personality and part-time WWE Superstar Bad Bunny sent a message to The Rock on social media.

Bunny is a former 24/7 Champion. At WrestleMania 37, he teamed up with Damian Priest for a tag team match against the team of The Miz and John Morrison. In 2022, he competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match before facing Priest in his first-ever singles match at Backlash 2023.

Taking to social media, The Great One sent out a birthday message to Bunny, to which he responded with a four-word message.

"Muchas gracias my brother!!!" wrote Bunny.

Check out a screengrab of Bunny's Instagram comment:

The Rock will be in action at WrestleMania 40

The Rock made his WWE return on the Road To WrestleMania. During the show's press event, he made headlines by slapping Cody Rhodes and aligning with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Eventually, he was declared the newest member of The Bloodline.

With Cody Rhodes set to challenge Reigns for the WWE Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Great One has boldly stated that he would ensure Rhodes wouldn't walk out as the new champion.

During Elimination Chamber Perth, Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock to a singles match. However, the latter proposed a tag team match featuring Reigns and Seth Rollins on respective teams.

The tag team match was made official on last week's edition of WWE SmackDown when all four superstars came face-to-face. The People's Champion is set to team up with The Tribal Chief on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 to face the team of Rhodes and Rollins.

This will be The Great One's first official match since 2016 when he faced Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. A victory for The Rock and Reigns would lead to Rhodes challenging Reigns for the WWE Championship under Bloodline rules.

