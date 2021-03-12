Photo: Bad Bunny shows off gear inspired by Kane

WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny recently posted a story on his official Instagram handle, in which he can be seen showing off his new gear inspired by Kane.

It's no secret that Bad Bunny is a huge WWE fan. The Puerto Rican rapper has stated on various occasions in the past that he loves pro-wrestling.

In his latest Instagram story, Bad Bunny can be seen showing off gear that's inspired by WWE veteran Kane. The Puerto Rican sensation also didn't forget to show off his 24/7 title in the picture. Check out the photo below:

Bad Bunny is getting involved with WWE a lot lately

Bad Bunny made his first WWE appearance at the 2021 Royal Rumble event and had a live performance of his song "Booker T" inside the ThunderDome. The highlight of the performance was WWE Hall of Famer Booker T making an appearance.

However, the Puerto Rican rapper's night did not end there. Later in the show, The Miz and John Morrison attempted to make a deal with Bad Bunny and have him join the duo. However, the rapper rejected the offer by the former Tag Team Champions.

Embarrassed by the refusal, The Miz ended up smashing Bad Bunny's DJ set on the stage while making his entrance during the Men's Royal Rumble match. The Singer took offense to The A-Lister's actions and assisted Damian Priest in eliminating the former Tag Team Champions from the match.

He also gave the fans a memorable moment by performing a top rope splash on The Miz and John Morrison.

On the February 15 edition of WWE RAW, Damian Priest helped Bad Bunny win the WWE 24/7 title. As per the latest reports, WWE is planning a Tag Team Match for the Puerto Rican singer at WrestleMania 37. He will team up with Priest to take on The Miz and Morrison at this year's Show Of Shows.

Who wore it better? Bad Bunny or Kane. pic.twitter.com/FE8Dt2N6sC — Welcome to the $doge pound. (@jonastheprince) March 11, 2021

What are your thoughts on his Kane-inspired gear? Would you be interested in seeing him perform in the above-mentioned Tag Team outing at The Show of Shows? Sound off in the comments!