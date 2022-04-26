Bad Bunny to star as superpowered wrestler in upcoming Marvel film

Rapper and musician Bad Bunny has been roped in as the lead actor for Sony Pictures' upcoming film El Muerto. He will star as a super-powered wrestler in the high-profile project.

The former 24/7 Champion was last seen in WWE as part of the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. He came in as the 27th entrant and managed to eliminate Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler. The Puerto Rican artist was later thrown over the top rope by Brock Lesnar.

El Muerto is a character from the Marvel Universe who is believed to have acquired superpowers from his ancestors. Bunny made an appearance at Cinema Con, where he spoke to the crowd and Sony Pictures President Sanford Panitch about the upcoming project.

"It’s amazing, incredible. I love wrestling. I grew up watching wrestling, and I’m a wrestler. I’m a former champion, so this is why I love this character. I think it’s the perfect role for me, and it will be epic.” (H/T - Fightful)

The film right now has a tentative release date of January 12th, 2024.

Mark Andrews praised Bad Bunny for his work

Current NXT UK star Mark Andrews heaped praise on the Grammy Award-winner for the latter's wrestling expertise.

Bunny has made several appearances in WWE. He teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. The 28-year-old picked up the win after hitting a Crossbody on the A-lister.

Speaking on the podcast My Love Letter to Wrestling, Andrews said that he has always been fond of seeing celebrities trying out wrestling.

"The stuff he's been doing is actually awesome, and I always pop more when I see him pulling out something that's actually impressive, like a Canadian destroyer or a top rope crossbody, because he isn't a wrestler, but he's giving his best go and he's actually gonna smash it. So I love it, I love seeing celebrities in wrestling, and I know when I was younger, you know, as a kid before I was part of the industry, you know, I loved it then as well. I thought it was awesome."

