"Bad Bunny v Roman Reigns is happening" - Fans react to WWE's Blockbuster Premium Live Event announcement

Earlier today, it was announced that Puerto Rican Grammy award-winning rapper Bad Bunny will host WWE's first premium live event after WrestleMania 39, Backlash.

Since shocking fans with his incredible skills at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 and at last year's Royal Rumble match, fans have been longing to see the rapper back inside the ring.

Whilst he has not yet been confirmed to wrestle on the show, the 28-year-old will host Backlash on Saturday, May 6th from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in Puerto Rico's capital of San Juan.

WWE @WWE



wwe.com/article/bad-bu… BREAKING: @sanbenito will host #WWEBacklash on Saturday, May 6, live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. BREAKING: @sanbenito will host #WWEBacklash on Saturday, May 6, live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.wwe.com/article/bad-bu…

Following WWE's huge announcement, the wrestling fanbase took to social media to voice their opinion on the upcoming premium live event.

Zachary Ament @zach13090 @SeanRossSapp Rey and Bad Bunny vs. Priest and Dom at Backlash after Bad Bunny screws Dom at Mania. @SeanRossSapp Rey and Bad Bunny vs. Priest and Dom at Backlash after Bad Bunny screws Dom at Mania.

Zinfamous @ZinfamousHD @WWE



Puerto Rico for this show and the UK for MITB. @sanbenito Like to see y'all are going worldwide for a few of your shows this year.Puerto Rico for this show and the UK for MITB. @WWE @sanbenito Like to see y'all are going worldwide for a few of your shows this year.Puerto Rico for this show and the UK for MITB.

Adarsh IWF 🇮🇳 @joshiadarsh522 @WrestleOps Damian Priest & Logan Paul are from Puerto Rico so they could have a big showcasing @WrestleOps Damian Priest & Logan Paul are from Puerto Rico so they could have a big showcasing

Backlash will now be one of WWE's three premium live events to take place outside of North America this year. Money In the Bank is set to emanate from the 02 Arena in London on July 1st and King and Queen of the Ring will be held at the Jeddah Superdome on May 27.

Top WWE Star on working with Bad Bunny

The rapper's debut match at WrestleMania 37 saw him team up with Damian Priest to take on the tag team of John Morrison and The Miz.

During a recent interview on the Whitty Whittier channel, Priest was asked what it was like to work with his fellow Puerto Rican on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

"But man, he (Bad Bunny) made it really easy because he wasn't just a celebrity that came in to promote something and didn't really care like he's a lifelong fan and this was a part of his dreams. A dream to become a music artist and WWE Superstar, and he would love to achieve that, and when he came, he put in the work," Priest shared. [2:50 - 3:13] H/T (Sportskeeda)

Given his Puerto Rican roots, fans and Damian Priest himself will be hoping that Bunny has a major role to play when Backlash takes place in San Juan on May 6th.

Who would you like to see Bad Bunny face if he returns to in-ring action? Let us know in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes