Bad news breaks for John Cena after heel turn

Some bad news has emerged following John Cena's heel turn. The news came as the site reflected it and The Rock also shared it.

Immediately after his Elimination Chamber heel turn, John Cena appeared at the press conference but didn't have much to say. Instead, he dropped the mic and left, making it clear that he was no longer catering to anyone's wishes but his own. In his appearance on the post-show, The Rock talked about how Cena had flown to Toronto from Budapest for the Elimination Chamber, and immediately afterward, he left for Africa for filming.

This made fans think that the star won't be appearing on WWE RAW. Unfortunately, that's true. Cena is not scheduled for any WWE show over the next two weeks. He is not slated to appear on either of the two episodes of RAW or SmackDown that follows. The bad news is that the next time John Cena is set to appear on an episode of RAW, it will be during the show in Brussels, Belgium, on March 17.

The star is not advertised, but Cody Rhodes is (Credit: WWE.com)

Fans will have to wait that long for any explanation from the superstar following his heel turn. It seems that no matter how active Cena was expected to be, he will not be showing up too often for now.

Cody Rhodes, however, is advertised for both shows,

