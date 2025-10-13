Bad news for Seth Rollins following WWE RAW

Seth Rollins found out who he would be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against this week on WWE RAW, and it was CM Punk who came out on top. Punk was able to pin Jey Uso in their triple threat match, which also included LA Knight, but it seems that Punk could be the last thing on Rollins' mind coming out of WWE RAW. Whilst CM Punk is the last person to pin Rollins on RAW, dating back to the Netflix premiere show in January, it seems that Bron Breakker could also want a title shot. Rollins was pinned back at Saturday Night's Main Event by LA Knight earlier in the year, but this was part of his ruse to fake an injury in order to win the World Championship from CM Punk, it seems that this could be Rollins vs Punk and this time, The Visionary will be alone, much like back in January. Seth Rollins has several issues following WWE RAWSeth Rollins has called Bron Breakker the future of the business many times but he is clearly the one who has taken much less from The Vision than anyone else. Rollins won two titles whilst Bronson Reed was able to defeat Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, but that was only with Breakker's help. Breakker wasn't even on the card this past weekend, and this could be why he chose to take out Seth Rollins and decide his own fate. Rollins is now up against two men who both want title shots, one who he knows he has been pinned by before, and one whom he recruited because he knew that he would be a force to be reckoned with. Either way, the reign of Rollins looks to be coming to an end in the very near future.