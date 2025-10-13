  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Bad news for Seth Rollins following WWE RAW

Bad news for Seth Rollins following WWE RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 13, 2025 14:39 GMT
Seth Rollins is in trouble (image via WWE)
Seth Rollins is in trouble (image via WWE)

Seth Rollins found out who he would be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against this week on WWE RAW, and it was CM Punk who came out on top.

Ad

Punk was able to pin Jey Uso in their triple threat match, which also included LA Knight, but it seems that Punk could be the last thing on Rollins' mind coming out of WWE RAW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Whilst CM Punk is the last person to pin Rollins on RAW, dating back to the Netflix premiere show in January, it seems that Bron Breakker could also want a title shot.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Rollins was pinned back at Saturday Night's Main Event by LA Knight earlier in the year, but this was part of his ruse to fake an injury in order to win the World Championship from CM Punk, it seems that this could be Rollins vs Punk and this time, The Visionary will be alone, much like back in January.

Ad

Seth Rollins has several issues following WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has called Bron Breakker the future of the business many times but he is clearly the one who has taken much less from The Vision than anyone else.

Rollins won two titles whilst Bronson Reed was able to defeat Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, but that was only with Breakker's help. Breakker wasn't even on the card this past weekend, and this could be why he chose to take out Seth Rollins and decide his own fate.

Rollins is now up against two men who both want title shots, one who he knows he has been pinned by before, and one whom he recruited because he knew that he would be a force to be reckoned with. Either way, the reign of Rollins looks to be coming to an end in the very near future.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications