"Badass" - wrestling legend changed WWE forever alongside Hulk Hogan, according to Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake has discussed the importance of Hulk Hogan vs The Iron Sheik.

Sheik worked for the McMahon-run empire between 1979 and 1980, and then again between 1983 and 1987. During this time, he would capture the WWF Championship and form a long-standing union with Nikolai Volkoff. He also notably dropped the WWF Championship to Hulk Hogan, a title change that triggered the Hulkamania boom of the late 1980s.

Now, the former Brutus Beefcake discussed The Iron Sheik during a recent interview appearance. In a clip uploaded to the WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews YouTube Channel, Brutus has a lot of praise for the Sheik, noting that he admired the unpredictable WWE Hall of Famer. He also credited Sheik dropping the WWE Championship to Hulk Hogan as the moment that 'launched' the company.

"Sheiky Baby. Yeah, I knew Iron Sheik since the beginning. I met him right after Hulk beat him for the title, and then that launched the WWF, y'know, toward outer space. Spent a lot of time on the road with him. Admired him." (11:44 - 12:05)

Brutus then went into detail on the legitimate toughness of The Iron Sheik.

"He was a bad**s. I see him get in the ring, in the olden days. He used to get in the ring and then they'd call in marks from the outside. He'd say get in the ring, and give somebody a thousand dollars if they could turn him over in the ring. I've seen 3, 400 pound guys, big big guys, getting in the ring and not be able to budge The Sheik." (12:19 - 12:43)

Brutus Beefcake says Hulk Hogan discovered an iconic female star

The former WWE Tag Team Champion also noted that Hogan discovered Sherri Martel.

Sherri was working in Memphis when she took a liking to The Hulkster, and even sent some pictures to his house. The images allegedly ended up with Hogan's mother in an embarrassing turn of events.

"Hulk kinda discovered her. She took a liking to him. I think she actually sent a bunch of pictures of herself to his house in Florida, which his mother got. Hulk's mom was great though, nothing would phase her." (5:22 - 5:40)

