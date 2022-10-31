WWE legend Brutus Beefcake revealed the story behind Hulk Hogan's infamous black eye at WrestleMania 9.

Hogan ended the ninth edition of the Grandest Stage of Them All as WWE Champion, following an impromptu match with Yokozuna. The match is notorious for causing a great deal of backlash from hardcore fans, who had seen Bret Hart defeated for the title by Yokozuna just minutes before.

Now, Brutus Beefcake has discussed the Hulkster's appearance at WrestleMania 9. More specifically, he discussed Hogan's black eye at the event. In an interview with WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Beefcake was asked about the injury, which he then claimed he'd witnessed. Brutus revealed that Hogan's bruise came from a speedboating accident:

"I told him [Hogan] do not stand up on it, because you won't be able to control it," Brutus said. "So, we're out there, next thing you know he's standing up, and big wave hits him, and it actually just throws the wave runner into the air and it spins around, and the waverunner itself cracked him in the skull." (2:08 - 2:40)

Brutus Beefcake went into greater detail on the Hulk Hogan injury

The former WWE Tag Team Champion then went into greater detail on the eye injury sustained by The Hulkster.

In his interview with WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews, The Barber noted that Hulk Hogan had fractures around his eye from the incident. Brutus then claimed that Hulk nearly lost his eye, according to medical staff:

"That was actually fractured, he had broken bones there, and the guy said, the doctor said, he was lucky. He nearly lost his eye. He was knocked out, we had to drag him out of the water, into the hospital and stuff," he added. (2:41 - 2:58)

Brutus Beefcake departed WWE in August 1993 and he would compete for WCW on-and-off until 1999, but never returned to the McMahon-run company. He was, however, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

