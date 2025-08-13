  • home icon
  • "Ban Him" - Female WWE Champion Furious With Male Star

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 13, 2025 02:01 GMT
This WWE champion is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

A current WWE champion was involved in a backstage segment with another male star. This champion was furious during this segment.

Jacy Jayne was not happy to see George Iceman tonight. Ever since Jayne became a double champion at Slammiversary 2025, she has had many challengers coming for her title. She even defended that title a couple of times on TNA Impact against Masha Slamovich and Ash By Elegance. However, the matches ended in disqualification.

Tonight, when Jacy Jayne walked into Ava's office, the NXT General Manager informed her that she would defend the TNA Knockouts Championship against Masha Slamovich and Ash By Elegance at WWE NXT Heatwave. The latter's concierge, George Iceman, was in the room and was very happy with this announcement, while Jayne was furious.

George asked her to count down the days of her title reign, as the Knockouts Championship was going to be won by Ash. An infuriated Jayne then told the NXT General Manager to ban him from NXT.

"Who keeps inviting you here? Ban him from NXT right now. Now," Jayne said.
Konnan Explains Why WWE Star Jacy Jayne's Double Championship Win Means More Than Mercedes Mone's Title Wins

Ever since arriving in AEW, Mercedes Mone has been on a title-collecting streak. She won the TBS Championship and has collected several other titles outside the promotion. However, most of these wins didn't make the headlines, unlike Jacy Jayne's double championship win at Slammiversary 2025.

On a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, a fan asked why the former WWE star's belt collection hasn't matched the hype around Jayne's double title win. Konnan explained that Mone doesn't show up every week whereas Jayne is seen on TV every week and is featured more as a star.

"I think that [Mercedes] Mone doesn't even show up every week, which is.. you're paying that much money and you can't.. and you have a writer.. But the other girl, who's getting paid way less and probably.. she's there every week, she cuts a promo every week, and they feature more as a star, believe it or not." [3:08 - 3:35]

It will be interesting to see if Jacy Jayne will be able to retain her title at NXT Heatwave.

