Baron Corbin assaults 29-year-old star who beat him in just 3 seconds on SmackDown

Baron Corbin has been a busy man in WWE. But last month on SmackDown, he suffered one of the more humiliating defeats in his career when he lost to newcomer Cameron Grimes in a shocking three seconds. On the latest episode of the blue brand, he took his frustration out on the former Million Dollar Champion.

Cameron Grimes has had a hot start on SmackDown but hasn't been too busy either. He was about to be interviewed by Kayla Braxton, but it was cut short by the former US Champion who assaulted him.

Baron Corbin has been on both SmackDown and NXT lately. While it looks like he will be busy on the blue brand with Grimes, he has a huge title shot ten days from now. He is set to face NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at Gold Rush.

NXT Gold Rush will also feature World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins putting his title on the line against the rising Bron Breakker.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams previously appeared on SmackDown to humiliate Corbin, who hasn't exactly had the best year in terms of his win-loss record.

It took him over four months to get his first victory, which eventually came over the popular Rick Boogs in a Paris Live Event.

