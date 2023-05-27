Baron Corbin assaults 29-year-old star who beat him in six seconds on SmackDown

Baron Corbin hasn't had the best of luck lately on SmackDown. Last week, he lost in only a few seconds to a certain 29-year-old star, who he attacked again this week.

You may have guessed by now that the recently-debuted Cameron Grimes is the 29-year-old in question. This week on SmackDown, he faced Hit Row's Ashante 'Thee' Adonis and defeated him within minutes.

As Cameron Grimes made his way to the back, Baron Corbin came out of nowhere and assaulted him. It's a clear indication that a feud is beginning, and we expect it to play out over the next few weeks on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see how things go for Cameron Grimes on WWE's main roster. He will be expected to do well, but as for what his ceiling is, we have yet to see.

He had a successful and eventful stint in NXT, winning the North American Championship as well as becoming the last Million Dollar Champion.

Corbin hasn't had a very successful year, with his first victory coming as recently as April during the European Tour. However, it doesn't look like it's leading to another "Broken/Unhappy Corbin angle, which would be great.

Are you excited about this new rivalry? Sound off in the comments section below.

