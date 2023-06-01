Baron Corbin breaks silence after attacking Carmelo Hayes on WWE NXT

Baron Corbin took to Twitter to send a message after attacking Carmelo Hayes on WWE NXT this week.

The former United States Champion made a shocking return to the developmental brand this past Tuesday night and attacked Melo after his successful title defense against Noam Dar. He hit the champion with his End of Days finishing move before raising the title over his head. Corbin is currently a free agent, as he wasn't drafted to SmackDown or RAW during this year's WWE Draft.

Baron Corbin sent a photo on Twitter of him holding the NXT Title while Carmelo Hayes was lying in the middle of the ring. He wore a Dream Crushers t-shirt from Violent Gentlemen during his return on NXT.

In the caption, he wrote that he's excited that the Dream Crushers t-shirt is back on sale and included a link to the store.

"my boys just brought this shirt back and I’m pumped," he wrote.

Could Baron Corbin become the next WWE NXT Champion?

Before arriving on the main roster, the 38-year-old star competed in NXT's black and gold era. He was known as The Lone Wolf, and during his early stint on the brand, he squashed his opponents with the End of Days.

After moving to SmackDown, he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32, the United States Championship, and the Money in the Bank contract. He also became the constable of RAW and the 2019 King of the Ring winner.

Baron Corbin is the last to score a pinfall victory over Roman Reigns. He could even dethrone Carmelo Hayes if the two stars collide for the NXT Championship.

Corbin has never held the title before, so it'll be interesting to see whether he will be the one to end Melo's reign.

