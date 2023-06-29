Baron Corbin breaks silence after losing to 28-year-old WWE star in a title match

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin sent out his first tweet since losing to Carmelo Hayes in a match for the NXT Championship this past Tuesday night.

During the show, the former Money in the Bank winner returned with his Lone Wolf gimmick and old theme song. He also wore a different attire. Corbin and Hayes put on an incredible match in the main event, but he was unable to dethrone the 28-year-old star, who successfully retained the gold.

Baron Corbin recently shared an image on Twitter, which stated that last Tuesday's episode of NXT tied last week's all-time best ranking in the show's history. The former United States Champion reacted with a fire emoji, seemingly taking credit for the success of the show.

Check out the tweet below:

Baron Corbin reflects on winning the WWE Money in the Bank contract

This year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is set to take place on Saturday in London, England.

The seven people that will compete in the match include Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, LA Knight, Butch, and Damian Priest. Last year's winner was Austin Theory, who unsuccessfully cashed in his contract for the US Title.

Baron Corbin has won the Money in the Bank contract before, back in 2017. He tried to cash it in on Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship but failed. In a recent tweet, he reflected on winning the briefcase, stating that it's not that easy.

"Watching in college I always wondered why it took so long for guys to unhook the case. Then I had to do it! In a ring on a giant ladder that’s moving! Bodies flying everywhere! The chain makes you sway and I’m not supposed to be that high. It’s terrifying! That’s why!" Corbin wrote.

Corbin @BaronCorbinWWE



Then I had to do it! In a ring on a giant ladder that’s moving! Bodies flying everywhere! The chain makes you sway and I’m not supposed to be that high. It’s terrifying!



That’s why! WWE Network @WWENetwork



became Mr. ON THIS DAY in 2017 @BaronCorbinWWE became Mr. #MITB ON THIS DAY in 2017@BaronCorbinWWE became Mr. #MITB! https://t.co/kQuZD3kllb Watching in college I always wondered why it took so long for guys to unhook the case.Then I had to do it! In a ring on a giant ladder that’s moving! Bodies flying everywhere! The chain makes you sway and I’m not supposed to be that high. It’s terrifying!That’s why! twitter.com/wwenetwork/sta… Watching in college I always wondered why it took so long for guys to unhook the case. Then I had to do it! In a ring on a giant ladder that’s moving! Bodies flying everywhere! The chain makes you sway and I’m not supposed to be that high. It’s terrifying! That’s why! twitter.com/wwenetwork/sta…

Now that Corbin has reverted to his old Lone Wolf character, it'll be interesting to see what the company has in store for him next.

Do you think Baron Corbin deserves another title run? Sound off in the comments below!

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes