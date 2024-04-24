Baron Corbin defeated by 30-year-old WWE star amid rumors of main roster return

Baron Corbin collided with Lexis King in Week One of the NXT Spring Breakin' event. It has been rumored that the former United States Champion will be present for both nights of the WWE Draft, beginning with SmackDown on April 26, 2024, and RAW the following week on April 29, 2024.

Corbin's former tag team partner, Bron Breakker, is already signed to the blue brand. During The Lone Wolf's match against Lexis King on the latest episode of NXT, the latter tried to hit him with a kick but he caught his leg and nailed him with a right hand. Corbin sent King into the barricade and hit him with a uranagi in the turnbuckles which got him a two-count.

Baron Corbin then hit Lexis with a series of strikes in the corner and a running shoulder tackle. King took down Corbin with a dropkick and pounded him on the mat. He then hit a snapmare followed by a kick. King followed it up with a few below strikes and chops.

Baron Corbin sent his opponent crashing into the mat with a back body drop and he followed it up with a cutter, which got a two-count. Corbin nearly ran into the referee in the corner, and Lexis capitalized by hitting Corbin below the belt. King then hit the Coronation on Baron and won the match.