Baron Corbin defeats former NXT Champion with help from JBL on WWE RAW

Former United States Champion Baron Corbin collided with Johnny Gargano on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The former United States Champion made his return to the red brand last week, with WWE Hall of Famer JBL announcing himself as his new manager. He had new gear, new entrance music, and also got his old name back. The Hall of Famer also called Corbin a "Future Wrestling God."

On RAW this week, Corbin faced off against Johnny Gargano, with JBL taking up a role in commentary.

After Johnny Wrestling sent Corbin to the floor, he booted him in the face. The former then lept off the apron, but The Mayor of Jackpot City caught him and slammed him onto the announcers' desk. They went back and forth in the ring before the action spilled out to the floor again.

Baron Corbin removed the cover of the table, and he was sent into the steel stairs. Gargano then danced on top of the announcers' desk while wearing JBL's cowboy hat.

He then hit Corbin with a DDT to the floor. As he was on the apron preparing to hit his finisher, JBL interfered and attacked him. This allowed Baron Corbin to hit the End of Days and win the match via pinfall.

