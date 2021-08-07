"Baron Corbin of the females" - WWE veteran reviews opening segment of SmackDown (Exclusive)

The WWE SmackDown roster has a very interesting blend of characters at the moment. Baron Corbin is currently an appealing attraction on the Blue Brand ever since he adopted his new gimmick.

On the latest edition of Smack Talk, wrestling legend and former WWE manager, Dutch Mantel reviewed last night's episode of SmackDown alongside Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III of Sportskeeda Wrestling. While discussing Zelina Vega, Dutch had an interesting comment regarding the SmackDown star.

"[Zelina Vega] is the Baron Corbin of the females." Mantell said, "[She hasn't] won a match."

The opening segment of last night's SmackDown saw Zelina Vega, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks come face-to-face. Two matches were set within the duration of that promo.

Belair accepted Vega's challenge and decided to take her on later that night, while the SmackDown Women's Champion challenged Banks to a match at WWE SummerSlam.

Dutch Mantell made an interesting observation regarding a detail from the confrontation which added to the story.

"When Bianca Belair came to the ring, Sasha got out." Mantell said, "That's what I like because if you're so mad and you get in the same ring, and you're stood away from each other, why don't you just throw down there and then? When Vega came out, Belair told her, 'don't even think of stepping in the ring.' So they did keep that [aspect of the story]. If you're mad at somebody after what happened last week, they should go to fighting when she steps in the ring" added Mantell.

The Baron Corbin comparison by WWE veteran Dutch Mantell

Baron Corbin has had hard luck lately and even has trouble winning matches. Out of his last 11 matches, he has won only 2 and suffered a crushing defeat last night at the hands of Finn Balor.

Although Vega has been prominently featured on WWE SmackDown, she hasn't been booked to win matches on the show ever since her return, which might cause one to associate her with Corbin, who has had a similar trajectory when it comes to wins and losses.

Nonetheless, Vega was given an opportunity to earn a title shot last night against Bianca Belair. She had a good showing in a very entertaining match against the SmackDown Women's Champion, but came up short.

