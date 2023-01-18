Baron Corbin takes hilarious shot at former WWE Universal Champion 

Ever one to poke fun at his fellow superstars, Baron Corbin jokingly took a verbal jab at Braun Strowman after the latter posted a birthday message for his father.

Strowman returned to WWE this past September after he was released in 2021. Since then, he has wrestled against various top opponents, most notably the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The two behemoths faced off last week on SmackDown.

Earlier today, Strowman posted a photo on his Instagram, wishing his dad a Happy Birthday. This image led to Corbin commenting on the post highlighting how Strowman's dad is cooler than him.

Check out the former Universal Champion's post below:

Baron Corbin's comment on Strowman's post

This past October, after being traded to RAW, the former United States Champion joined forces with WWE Hall of Famer JBL. He now claims to be the 'Modern Day Wrestling God.'

Former Tag Team Champion wants to wrestle Baron Corbin

Corbin is an intimidating competitor inside the ring. However, the 38-year-old may have tempted a long-time absent star to wrestle once again.

Speaking on JBL's podcast, Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw, Titus O'Neil stated that he would be open to working with the Hall of Famer and Corbin.

"I truly like my position here in the WWE as a global ambassador, and continue to go out and set legacies with my fellow male and female superstars (...) I definitely would like to be opposite JBL in the ring, he and Corbin," he said [h/t Wrestling Inc.]

Check out the full interview below:

Titus O'Neil has not competed in a WWE ring since November 2020. He lost to Bobby Lashley in a United States Championship match. Meanwhile, he has been representing the company as its Global Ambassador.

Will Baron Corbin ever win a world title in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes