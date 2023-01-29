Baron Corbin reacts to Brock Lesnar's vicious attack followed by Royal Rumble elimination in six seconds

Baron Corbin has reacted to Brock Lesnar's ruthless attack on him and a quick elimination in the Royal Rumble match.

Baron Corbin was hell-bent on winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match tonight. He came out immediately after Bobby Lashley eliminated the Beast Incarnate from the free-for-all.

An irate Brock Lesnar launched an attack on Corbin before the latter made it to the ring. Lesnar executed a thunderous F5 on Corbin. Moments later, Seth Rollins came out and threw Corbin in the ring, only to eliminate him out of the match.

Baron Corbin has now reacted to the events of the Royal Rumble match via his official Twitter handle:

Fans of Corbin weren't happy with Brock Lesnar's attack and Rollins eliminating him

Judging by the replies to Corbin's tweet, his fans were upset as well over what happened tonight during the Men's Royal Rumble match. Here are some of the reactions:

Lesnar had recently declared himself for the Royal Rumble match. A former two-time Royal Rumble winner, Lesnar was determined to win the annual free-for-all and head towards WrestleMania's main event. His plans didn't come to fruition, though.

Lesnar's arch-rival Bobby Lashley foiled his plans to make it to the main event of WrestleMania and eliminated him from the match. Lesnar ended up taking out his frustration on Baron Corbin, who was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The Beast will seemingly face Bobby Lashley very soon, now that The Beast Incarnate has nothing but revenge on his mind. Lashley and Lesnar have fought twice so far in singles competition, with the score being 1-1 at this stage. As for Corbin, it's quite safe to assume that he won't be bothering Lesnar over what happened tonight and simply move on.

