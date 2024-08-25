Baron Corbin reacts to 'Queen' Nia Jax's entrance, sends her a message

Baron Corbin recently sent a message to 'Queen' Nia Jax on social media. The former King of the Ring winner also reacted to her entrance on WWE SmackDown.

Earlier this year, Jax became the Queen of the Ring and earned herself a shot at the WWE Women's Championship. At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Jax dethroned Bayley to win the title.

On Instagram, Jax posted a photo from her entrance, while wearing her crown. Reacting to the same, Corbin sent a short message to the reigning WWE Women's Champion.

"Where have I seen this before haha," wrote Corbin.

Check out a screengrab of Corbin's Instagram comment:

Corbin is also currently signed to SmackDown. This past Friday, he and Apollo Crews confronted Legado Del Fantasma after Santos Escobar failed to win the United States Championship from LA Knight.

Dutch Mantell predicts a feud between Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton leading up to WrestleMania 41

Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax are currently on the same page on WWE SmackDown. At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Stratton's distraction led to Jax dethroning Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell stated that the partnership between Stratton and Jax will turn into a feud by next year's WrestleMania 41. He said:

"Like I've always said, don't tell these stories [in a complicated way]," Mantell stated. "Tell it so simply that a 10-year-old kid or eight-year-old kid can understand it, then you'll understand it and all the people will understand it. So what we're waiting for, probably by next WrestleMania, it will be Tiffany and Nia Jax."

Jax will defend the Women's Championship against Michin on next week's edition of SmackDown in Berlin, Germany. This will be Jax's first title defense since winning at SummerSlam. During her title celebration on SmackDown, Michin attacked Jax.

