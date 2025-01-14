Baron Corbin roasts popular WWE Superstar ahead of in-ring return

Former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin recently fired shots at a former champion in response to the latter's recent claims. The Lone Wolf departed from the Stamford-based company in November 2024.

In a recent pre-recorded promo, former United States Champion Logan Paul noted that his sole focus was to become a top WWE star. The Maverick claimed he would do everything possible to become the face of the wrestling promotion.

Logan Paul's statement about wanting to become the face of the company might not have gone well with Baron Corbin. In a recent X/Twitter post, the 40-year-old poked fun at the RAW Superstar. The former Constable noted that Logan would have to show up first to become the face of the promotion.

Trending

"Has to show up first," he wrote.

You can check out his X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Despite his impressive in-ring work, Logan Paul has received a lot of criticism over his limited television appearances. During his 273-day title reign as the United States Champion, he had only defended three times before losing to LA Knight at SummerSlam. The 29-year-old has not wrestled since The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Baron Corbin is set to return to the squared circle for the first time since WWE exit

Baron Corbin and the global juggernaut parted ways in November 2024 after twelve years when the wrestling promotion decided not to renew his contract.

While his last in-ring appearance for the global juggernaut was in a dark match against Giovanni Vinci in October 2024, Corbin's last televised bout ended in a loss on the August 30, 2024, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The former Money in the Bank winner had teamed up with Apollo Crews to compete with Los Garza in a tag team match.

The former United States Champion is scheduled to wrestle his first wrestling match following his exit from WWE. The real-life Tom Pestock will face Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport match on his debut for Game Changer Wrestling at The People vs GCW on January 19.

Baron Corbin will look to start his journey outside WWE with a win on Sunday. It will be interesting to see how things shape up for the former King of the Ring Winner following his GCW debut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback