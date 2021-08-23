Baron Corbin says his WWE career is over

With bankruptcy looming, is Baron Corbin ready to call it quits?

Last night on the WWE SummerSlam kickoff show, Big E defeated Baron Corbin and reclaimed his Money in the Bank briefcase that Corbin stole from him on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago.

This series of events has put Baron Corbin in the worst spot imaginable, as he revealed following SummerSlam that he will be filing for bankruptcy on Monday.

Regarding his situation, Baron Corbin took to social media this afternoon to reveal that his WWE career is over and that he hates Logan Paul:

"My career is over and I have to declare bankruptcy...also @LoganPaul sucks and I hate him! #worstdayofmylife," Baron Corbin tweeted out.

What's next for Baron Corbin?

In reality, we all know that Baron Corbin isn't leaving WWE. This is part of a storyline that will eventually give birth to a new character called "Happy Corbin" that WWE filed a trademark for several weeks ago.

The WWE Universe speculated heading into SummerSlam that Baron Corbin would hit the jackpot in Las Vegas this weekend, which would be the turning point for his character. But it appears that isn't the case.

It's interesting that Corbin is filing for bankruptcy on Monday instead of Friday since he is currently a member of the SmackDown roster. Still, he recently appeared on RAW due to the "Brand to Brand Invitational," where he lost a match to Drew McIntyre.

Whatever is next for Baron Corbin, you have to admit that he's shown a brand new side of himself in recent weeks on WWE television and has displayed the ability to be an entertaining character that, if handled right, could be a big babyface character for the company in the future.

Whether a babyface turn is in the plans for Corbin remains to be seen, only time will tell.

What do you think is next for Baron Corbin? Are we days away from the debut of the "Happy Corbin" character? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

