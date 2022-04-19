Baron Corbin sends brutal tweet to newly-married couple

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has taken to Twitter to deliver a brutal message to a newlywed WWE couple.

Corbin, who is coming off a recent loss to Drew McIntyre at the Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in history, took to social media to respond to a photo shared by Carmella. The latter and her real-life partner, WWE commentator Corey Graves, recently tied the knot on April 7th, 2022.

In a photo recently shared by Carmella, she and Graves are seen standing on a cliffside, kissing, with the caption "my husband" and some emojis. In response, the Mayor of Jackpot City brutally suggested that Graves should push his new bride off the cliff.

Though Corbin is obviously joking with the comments, it undoubtedly fits the heel antics of his character.

Baron Corbin recently turned on his long-time partner

After his loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38, Happy Corbin is obviously not in the best of moods.

The loss led the former Mr. Money In The Bank to betray long-time ally and partner Madcap Moss (FKA Riddick Moss) during a recent edition of SmackDown.

Resenting Moss' success in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown, Corbin attacked him, leaving him lying.

In a backstage segment with Megan Morant, Corbin then ridiculed Moss, describing Madcap as a laughing stock.

