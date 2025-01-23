Baron Corbin shares heartbreaking revelation; says he was 'obviously hurt' by WWE exit

Baron Corbin's tenure in WWE ended after his contract was not renewed. It was a shocking decision by the company, with Corbin revealing that he was hurt by his sudden exit.

After retiring from the NFL, Corbin ventured into pro wrestling and signed with WWE in 2012. He spent four years in NXT, gaining success as The Lone Wolf character. He eventually got called up to the main roster, winning the United States Championship, King of the Ring, and Money in the Bank.

However, Corbin's potential was never fulfilled, and his exit caught him off guard. In an appearance on Chris Van Vliet with Insight Corbin revealed that he was hurt when WWE didn't offer him a new contract. He felt that he put in a lot of work after getting sent back to NXT in 2023:

"I think that for me, with my contract ending in WWE, deciding not to renew, obviously that hurt and lights a fire, because I felt like in my WWE career I was in uncharted water, in a sense. I had gone to NXT, reinvented myself and put a lot of work into it," Corbin said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Baron Corbin is now using his real name, Tom Pestock, to wrestle on the independent circuit. He returned to the ring at The People Vs. GCW Pay-Per-View on January 19 in New York. He lost to Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport match.

Baron Corbin prefers wrestling in Japan rather than joining AEW

In the same interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Baron Corbin was asked if he has any plans on joining a different promotion. Corbin is open to signing with AEW, but he doesn't want to become just another former WWE guy in there, so he prefers to perform in Japan.

"As far as AEW, they're fans, they like that AEW in a sense is its own entity and built from the ground up. If I went there out of respect for that world, I wouldn't want to be just another WWE guy that came there because they left WWE. I would rather go and do New Japan for a year or more, who knows?" Corbin said. [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

The Lone Wolf also wants to get into acting, revealing that he has a role in a movie coming out in 2026.

