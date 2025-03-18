Baron Corbin shows off black eye and offers advice

Baron Corbin has been gone from WWE for almost five months. The former NFL player is moving forward with new stages of his career, and he's making it a point to update the WWE Universe and beyond. Corbin just revealed an eye injury and how he got it, while offering a bit of advice to fans.

Ad

Thomas Pestock made his name in WWE as Baron Corbin, but now The Lone Wolf is known as The Nomad. Corbin's new ring name is Bishop Dyer, and he recently hit the indie scene for the next stage of his 13-year career. The former Golden Gloves amateur boxing champion is also training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, after previously earning a purple belt from Rolles Gracie Jr., and medals in 2023-2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Corbin was training at 313 BJJ in Detroit this past weekend. The former WWE United States Champion took to Instagram today to reveal a few photos of a shiner he received during training. Corbin also jokingly offered a piece of advice: don't perform a double-leg takedown on your instructor:

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"I think I’m gonna have a black eye haha #bjj Don’t double leg your professor!" Baron Corbin wrote.

Ad

Corbin's last WWE match took place on October 18, 2024. He defeated Giovanni Vinci in a SmackDown dark match that night.

Baron Corbin teams with WWE Hall of Famer

The former Baron Corbin of WWE made his debut for Scott D'Amore's Maple Leaf Pro in Canada last weekend. Now known as "The Nomad" Bishop Dyer, Corbin worked Night One and Night Two.

Corbin came up short against Thom Latimer on Night One, with the NWA World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The second night saw Corbin team with Billy Gunn to defeat Latimer and Matt Cardona.

Ad

Corbin returned to the indies on January 19 at GCW's The People vs. GCW event. He was defeated by Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport match. The recent MLP bookings were his first outings since GCW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback