Baron Corbin shows off black eye and offers advice

By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 18, 2025 19:59 GMT
Baron Corbin stands tall on WWE SmackDown
Baron Corbin stands tall on WWE SmackDown (Photo Credit: wwe.com)

Baron Corbin has been gone from WWE for almost five months. The former NFL player is moving forward with new stages of his career, and he's making it a point to update the WWE Universe and beyond. Corbin just revealed an eye injury and how he got it, while offering a bit of advice to fans.

Ad

Thomas Pestock made his name in WWE as Baron Corbin, but now The Lone Wolf is known as The Nomad. Corbin's new ring name is Bishop Dyer, and he recently hit the indie scene for the next stage of his 13-year career. The former Golden Gloves amateur boxing champion is also training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, after previously earning a purple belt from Rolles Gracie Jr., and medals in 2023-2024.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Corbin was training at 313 BJJ in Detroit this past weekend. The former WWE United States Champion took to Instagram today to reveal a few photos of a shiner he received during training. Corbin also jokingly offered a piece of advice: don't perform a double-leg takedown on your instructor:

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"I think I’m gonna have a black eye haha #bjj Don’t double leg your professor!" Baron Corbin wrote.
Ad

Corbin's last WWE match took place on October 18, 2024. He defeated Giovanni Vinci in a SmackDown dark match that night.

Baron Corbin teams with WWE Hall of Famer

The former Baron Corbin of WWE made his debut for Scott D'Amore's Maple Leaf Pro in Canada last weekend. Now known as "The Nomad" Bishop Dyer, Corbin worked Night One and Night Two.

Corbin came up short against Thom Latimer on Night One, with the NWA World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The second night saw Corbin team with Billy Gunn to defeat Latimer and Matt Cardona.

Ad

Corbin returned to the indies on January 19 at GCW's The People vs. GCW event. He was defeated by Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport match. The recent MLP bookings were his first outings since GCW.

Quick Links

Edited by Ken Cameron
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी