Baron Corbin shows off gruesome injury

Following his appearance on NXT last night, Baron Corbin has taken to Instagram to show off a gruesome injury that he suffered on the show.

During his segment on the weekly show, Corbin engaged in a war of words with NXT Championship hopeful Ilja Dragunov. He accepted the challenge of a match against the former NXT UK star before being brutally attacked by Trick Williams.

The day after NXT, Corbin updated fans on his current injury status in a short clip posted to his Instagram page. Pointing to each side of his neck, the former WWE United States Champion said:

"It doesn't hurt so much here, or here..."

He then gestured to deep purple brusing in the centre of his neck.

"...But right here...wow."

After the in-ring confrontation, Corbin replaced Ilja Dragunov in a match against Trick Williams, who he managed to defeat using the End of Days.

Since the WWE Draft in May, Baron Corbin has been listed as a free agent on the WWE roster and can appear on SmackDown, RAW, and NXT as he chooses. He first started appearing again on NXT again at the end of May, with his sights set on the NXT Championship, currently held by Carmelo Hayes.

Baron Corbin was previously a full-time member of the NXT roster from 2012 to 2016.

Baron Corbin is not the only WWE free agent who has been making NXT appearances recently

Since May's WWE Draft, a handful of Superstars have been dropping into NXT. Former 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke also made an appearance on the show last night to take part in a battle royale for a shot at the NXT Women's Championship.

Despite not coming out victorious, Brooke lasted until the very end before she and Cora Jade were eliminated by eventual winner Thea Hail, who will face Tiffany Stratton for the title.

Another free agent, Mustafa Ali, was also on the most recent edition of NXT and managed to pull off an impressive win over Joe Gacy. He is set to appear next week in a six-man tag team match.

