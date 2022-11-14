Baron Corbin threatens to no-show weekly WWE show for odd reason

Baron Corbin is on the path to reinventing himself in WWE, but that doesn't mean he's a whole different person now. The Mayor of Jackpot City is looking to make a big comeback and be a winner again in the company after his recent alliance with WWE Hall of Famer JBL.

Baron Corbin has been through several unusual creative changes over the years, including Constable Corbin, King Corbin, and most recently Happy Corbin. But a few consecutive losses in the ring may have opened his eyes, as he now has JBL in his corner to manage him and build him as the next "Wrestling God."

The always-egotistical JBL seems to mesh well with the arrogant Corbin, who may be getting used to the new moniker. Before appearing on WWE's The Bump, the former United States Champion called for Kayla Braxton to arrange pillows for him to rest his shoes on.

Kayla, however, didn't entertain his odd request, and Corbin threatened to no-show as a result.

"Go to the store and buy one or you will be fresh out of guest!" Baron Corbin replied to Kayla Braxton.

Corbin's reinvention as the Wrestling God will look to get the most out of him as he carries himself well with JBL by his side. We'll have to see how he progresses further in his career with this colorful change.

Former WWE manager says that Baron Corbin is "Walking Heat"

Baron Corbin has always managed to garner a reaction from the crowd, albeit mostly a negative one. Now that he's paired with JBL, another famously booed wrestler in the company, the duo are bound to attract some heated responses from the crowd.

JBL wasted no time in his first appearance as Corbin's manager as he made fun of Rey Mysterio and indie wrestlers. However, it seems that Dutch Mantell is quite thrilled to see them both on-screen together as they both begin a reign of dominance on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the former WWE manager praised JBL's ability to make the crowd angry and referred to him and Corbin as heat magnets.

"I think Corbin and Bradshaw will have massive heat because they will pick at you and because Bradshaw is great at interviews. And he projects that 'Ohh, I'm better than you, and I'm this, that, the other.' He's walking heat is what he is. He can walk into a room and get heat just looking at him, and you don't even have to know him," said Dutch Mantell.

