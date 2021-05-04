Baron Corbin shares his favorite wrestler while growing up

Baron Corbin has divulged who his favorite wrestler was growing up. The King posted a GIF of his favorite wrestler as a kid, revealing him to be Bam Bam Bigelow.

The revelation comes via Twitter after popular sports outlet SportsCenter tweeted the question: "Who was your favorite wrestler growing up?" Corbin promptly responded with a GIF of the big, bald, tattooed powerhouse as his way of stating that Bigelow was indeed his favorite childhood wrestler.

The acknowledgment from Baron Corbin was simple and to the point. Corbin clearly respects Bigelow and has now publicly confirmed his admiration for him.

It's admirable that in an industry that has produced the likes of Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and countless other icons, Corbin has given Bigelow credit as a star he looked up to. Bam Bam's unique look and style certainly would have inspired many other aspiring wrestlers as well.

Baron Corbin and Bam Bam Bigelow have much in common

Former WWE superstar Bam Bam Bigelow

It's not surprising that Baron Corbin has a liking towards Bam Bam Bigelow. The two heavyweights of WWE seem to have quite a lot in common.

Much like Bigelow, Corbin is also a hard-hitting bruiser who can show flashes of agility and athleticism. The Lone Wolf also proudly displays his tattooed physique, which is a massive part of his presentation.

Tattoos were also a part of Bigelow's presentation during his time in WWE, so it appears that Corbin has drawn much inspiration from The Beast From The East.

During his time in WWE, Bam Bam Bigelow rose in popularity as a monster. His fame peaked at WrestleMania XI when he faced off against former NFL linebacker Lawrence Taylor. Bigelow also wrestled with several promotions both inside and outside his native United States.

It may have been a coincidence, but Bam Bam's match against Taylor could've also played a role in Corbin idolizing him. The King played football professionally in the NFL from 2009 to 2012.

One could conclude that watching a match involving a former football player drew Baron Corbin into the world of professional wrestling all those years ago.