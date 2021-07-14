"Ask Vince" - 90s star unsure why he is not in Vince McMahon's WWE Hall of Fame

Former WWE Superstar Barry Horowitz says only Vince McMahon knows why he has not been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Horowitz, 62, spent eight years in WWE between 1987 and 1995. Best known for his lengthy losing streaks, Horowitz competed in more than 700 matches for Vince McMahon’s company. He also wrestled against high-profile names including Triple H, The Ultimate Warrior, and The Undertaker.

Speaking on the Such Good Shoot podcast, Horowitz said he regularly gets asked about his coaching status and Hall of Fame omission. He believes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is ultimately responsible for him not being a Hall of Famer yet.

“And I swear, this must be every other person,” Horowitz said. “‘Why aren't you a coach? And how come you're not in the Hall of Fame?’ Why aren't I a coach? And why am I not in the Hall of Fame? Well, the only thing, I'll just give it quick: ask Vince.”

The underdog of underdogs in any #wrestling promotion #HappyBirthday Barry Horowitz We'll give you a pat on the back you dont have to #DIY pic.twitter.com/kJ06FTuQYE — Fowl 'Ever So Obscure' Original (@fowl_original) March 24, 2018

One of Horowitz’s career highlights came on the July 9, 1995 episode of Wrestling Challenge. He defeated Bodydonna Skip (w/Sunny) to end his lengthy WWE winless run.

Could Barry Horowitz still join Vince McMahon’s WWE Hall of Fame?

Barry Horowitz used to pat himself on the back during matches

A documentary about Barry Horowitz was also due to air on the WWE Network, but the premiere was delayed due to WWE's deal with Peacock.

“The WWE did a documentary of me in December, which was supposed to premiere in June,” Horowitz said. “But according to creative powers, it was either an hour or two hours, that's pushed back because of the Peacock thing, of course.”

Barry Horowitz busts out a gnarly cradle... pic.twitter.com/S4MF41BP7V — WCW Deep Cuts (@DeepCutsWCW) April 16, 2021

Regarding the WWE Hall of Fame, Horowitz said he hopes his WWE Network documentary could lead to him being inducted one day.

