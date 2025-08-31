"Basically breast fed me" - Bayley makes wild claim regarding 38-year-old wrestler

Bayley sent an interesting message on social media, as she made a wild claim regarding veteran wrestler Nicole Matthews.The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been teasing a change of character in recent months. In 2025, she missed WrestleMania 41 and was also left off the SummerSlam Premium Live Event card after failing to become the #1 contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. At SummerSlam, The Role Model's former tag team partner, Lyra Valkyria, challenged Becky Lynch for the title.On X, Matthews called herself The Role Model, which caught her attention. The latter responded by claiming that Matthews and Portia Perez, a Canadian veteran wrestler, breastfed her, implying that the two have known the WWE star for a very long time.&quot;She and Portia basically breast fed me, dude,&quot; Bayley wrote.Check out Bayley's post on X:Vince Russo on Bayley's new WWE characterVince Russo discussed Bayley's new WWE character by saying that she's got the angel and the devil on her shoulders. He sarcastically added that The Role Model's segments are the most interesting part of the show.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo had this to say:&quot;This is the most interesting thing on the show, guys, because what we're playing, we've seen it a million times, Chris. You got the angel on this shoulder and you got the devil on this shoulder. That's what you've got. So, they're both talking to her. They're both in her head.&quot;Bayley was originally set to team up with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41 and challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. However, she was removed from the show due to a backstage attack, allowing Becky Lynch to instead team up with Valkyria.The Man returned at The Grandest Stage of Them All and won the titles with her fellow native Irishwoman before betraying her on the following episode of RAW after Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez regained the titles.