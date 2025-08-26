Vince Russo mocks major WWE RAW star’s new character (Exclusive)

Many WWE stars need to reinvent themselves after a few years on the roster to keep their characters fresh and the audience hooked. A major WWE star is going through a huge character change, and veteran writer Vince Russo recently mocked the star's new character.

Ad

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has been hinting at a character change for weeks now. On the latest episode of RAW, she appeared in another vignette, which showed her listening to both her former personas. The Hugger Bayley talked about sticking to the right side, while the Role Model Bayley urged her to push towards a darker path.

Vince Russo was speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he mocked Bayley's new character. He sarcastically claimed that it was the most interesting part about the show, before stating that it's something that we've seen many times.

Ad

Trending

"This is the most interesting thing on the show, guys, because what we're playing, we've seen it a million times, Chris. You got the angel on this shoulder and you got the devil on this shoulder. That's what you've got. So, they're both talking to her. They're both in her head," Russo said.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ever since she inadvertently cost Lyra Valkyria the Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, Bayley has only been seen in vignettes. She hasn't wrestled a match in over a month now, and it seems like when she does, she'll have fully embraced her new character.

Ad

While Bayley feels that Lyra has left her alone, and that has been a major point in her character change, the former WWE Intercontinental champion seems worried about her former friend. She has been asking Adam Pearce for updates on Bayley, and it seems that once Bayley debuts her new character in person, she will end up feuding with Valkyria.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More