Vince Russo mocks major WWE RAW star’s new character (Exclusive)

Many WWE stars need to reinvent themselves after a few years on the roster to keep their characters fresh and the audience hooked. A major WWE star is going through a huge character change, and veteran writer Vince Russo recently mocked the star's new character.
Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has been hinting at a character change for weeks now. On the latest episode of RAW, she appeared in another vignette, which showed her listening to both her former personas. The Hugger Bayley talked about sticking to the right side, while the Role Model Bayley urged her to push towards a darker path.
Vince Russo was speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he mocked Bayley's new character. He sarcastically claimed that it was the most interesting part about the show, before stating that it's something that we've seen many times.
"This is the most interesting thing on the show, guys, because what we're playing, we've seen it a million times, Chris. You got the angel on this shoulder and you got the devil on this shoulder. That's what you've got. So, they're both talking to her. They're both in her head," Russo said.
Ever since she inadvertently cost Lyra Valkyria the Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, Bayley has only been seen in vignettes. She hasn't wrestled a match in over a month now, and it seems like when she does, she'll have fully embraced her new character.
While Bayley feels that Lyra has left her alone, and that has been a major point in her character change, the former WWE Intercontinental champion seems worried about her former friend. She has been asking Adam Pearce for updates on Bayley, and it seems that once Bayley debuts her new character in person, she will end up feuding with Valkyria.
