Bayley in Urgent Need of Help

Bayley has now officially suffered a vicious setback on WWE RAW. The star is now in serious need of help.The star was featured in a backstage video promo, much like her breakdown last week. The star has been completely alone ever since Lyra Valkyria turned her back on her. Bayley has proceeded to break down completely, and it seems that she is suffering from a split personality as well.Bayley started the video backstage by saying that she didn't know if anything she said even made any sense. However, then, she was taken over by a different personality.&quot;I don't even know if anything I'm saying makes any sense.&quot;Bayley was hearing another voice. It was her voice, and it was urging her to turn on her heel. The star's personality split, with the darker side telling her that she was a loser and that without the dark side, she was nothing. The voice referred to them as a plural and talked about how they had been double champions as well as the longest reigning Women's Champion of all time. She said that now, Bayley was nothing and made fun of the fact that she did not compete at WrestleMania or SummerSlam.The voice asked The Role Model to follow her advice going forward.&quot;Of course, you don't know if what you're saying makes sense. Because Ding Dong Hello, it doesn't. You haven't been making sense in a long time, I mean, look at you. Seriously, are you happy? Without me, you're a loser. We were a Double Champion, we were the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion of all time... Now you're nothing. You don't need friends. They just stab you in the back, you idiot. How was WrestleMania? Did you have a good time at SummerSlam, you loser?&quot;Bayley's Alternate Self is Urging Her to Listen to Her and Turn Heel in WWEThe star's other personality was begging her to listen to her. She has even gone so far as to promise that she will steer her down the right path and that she is there to help.She begged her to listen to her, while also mocking her hugger gimmick.&quot;If you just listen to me, I promise I'll steer you on the right path, sister. Anyway, I'm here to help. You idiot. Listen to me. Listen to me. LISTEN TO ME! [I don't know what I need] How about a hug?&quot;It remains to be seen what is next for her and if she finds any help to tackle the enemy within.Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.