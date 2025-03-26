Batista alleged to have had a "very negative attitude" in WWE, veteran explains (Exclusive)

While Batista is no longer active in WWE, his work in the company is still fondly remembered. However, The Animal apparently had a problematic attitude at one point, according to Kenny Bolin.

Ad

Kenny Bolin had worked with a number of legendary names in OVW and was also the manager of John Cena (fka The Prototype). Back when Batista was known as The Leviathan, he apparently did not get along very well with others. The WWE legend had health problems as well.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Kenny stated that despite working with Jim Cornette's wife, Batista did not develop a good relationship with Cornette:

Ad

Trending

"Nobody looked like him. And needless to say back in his days here, he was known as Leviathan. And yes I saw him from his very early days. But he had a very negative attitude. He got sick a lot because he said that when Jimmy (Jim Cornette) made him shave his head, it caused him to get colds a lot. He would miss out on practice, and he did not develop a real good relationship with Jimmy, even though Jimmy put Leviathan with Synn, Jimmy's wife." [From 25:36 to 26:03]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Batista is currently quite a succesful Hollywood actor. It remains to be seen if he will ever step back in the WWE ring.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback