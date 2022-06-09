Batista allegedly refused to shake female star's hand in WWE

Shelly Martinez has highlighted Batista's backstage behavior towards her in WWE.

Martinez recently spoke about how their issues started while the six-time world champion was dating Melina. According to the former WWE star, she supported Melina as a friend when the latter had relationship problems with Batista. One day, the WrestleMania main-eventer was allegedly caught listening in on one of their conversations, after which he started getting annoyed with Martinez.

Speaking to WSI's James Romero, the 42-year-old recalled that John Laurinaitis, WWE's Head of Talent Relations, advised her to resolve the matter by shaking Batista's hand. However, things did not go her way at all:

"I would go to shake his hand like we're supposed to, and he wouldn't shake my hand," said Martinez. "And I'm like, 'What the f am I supposed to do?' Whatever! So, Johnny Ace [John Laurinaitis] kind of followed up with me a few weeks later. I was like, 'Dude, he won't shake my hand.' And what he [Batista] started to do — he would, in catering, shake everyone's hand at the table but mine." [2:16-2:36]

The two stars did not immediately bury the hatchet, as Martinez was released from WWE in May 2007 following a heated verbal exchange with the two-time Royal Rumble winner.

How Shelly Martinez reacted to Batista snubbing her

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Shelly Martinez, aka Ariel was involved in WWE's relaunch of ECW alongside Kevin Thorn, but didn't make it onto Tough Enough season four years prior. Shelly Martinez, aka Ariel was involved in WWE's relaunch of ECW alongside Kevin Thorn, but didn't make it onto Tough Enough season four years prior. https://t.co/Lq1ATZQmGi

Interestingly, the former WWE star had a sarcastic response to being ignored in catering, which got her into trouble backstage.

While Martinez attempted to mend fences with the WWE legend again, he still refused to shake her hand:

"So, I wait for him to walk and I go, 'Hi Dave! I don't think you saw me! Hope you have a good day!' I got in trouble for that." Martinez continued, "And then [to] Johnny Ace, I was like, 'Dude, he won't shake my hand. What am I supposed to do?' He goes, 'Just try again.' Then I tried again and it [the handshake] didn't happen." [2:36-2:55]

Although neither of them seemed to be on the same page back then, they later made peace and had a friendly back-and-forth at a movie premiere in 2011. You can read more about that story here.

