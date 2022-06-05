Create
Notifications

"You're a d**k to my girlfriend" - Female star to Batista during their legitimate conflict in WWE

The Hollywood star is a two-time WWE Champion
The Hollywood star is a two-time WWE Champion
reaction-emoji
Kartik Arry
Kartik Arry
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 05, 2022 11:21 PM IST

Shelly Martinez recently detailed her problems with Batista from when they were part of the WWE roster in the 2000s.

The issues between them began when the six-time world champion was dating Melina. Martinez said the two stars were having relationship problems, and Melina once vented about it in front of her after a show.

Speaking to WSI's James Romero, the former WWE star recalled how she caught Batista listening in on their conversation:

"She [Melina] was venting to me one day after a show," stated Martinez. "And then I opened the door and he [Batista] was like listening on us. I was like, 'Ew.' So that didn't help his situation on how I viewed him. I was real short with him after that because that's my homegirl." (0:52-1:04)
youtube-cover

Story continues below ad

She also noted the WWE legend started becoming irritated with her following the incident. However, Martinez maintained that she still supported Melina despite Batista's backstage behavior:

"Then he started getting annoyed, 'Oh, it's like you and Melina have the same mind.' It's like, 'No dude, you're a d**k to my girlfriend. Not cool. I'm going to have her back,'" recalled Martinez. (1:06-1:17)

Their real-life heat ultimately grew to the stage where Martinez received her release from WWE after a heated altercation with the WrestleMania main-eventer.

Batista and Shelly Martinez have since buried the hatchet

In November 2011, the two stars gained closure when they met at a movie premiere. Martinez had a positive conversation with the wrestler-turned-actor, and both of them took a photo together afterward.

We don't deserve Hollywood Batista.🙏 https://t.co/JETkpvjuYE

Story continues below ad

The former WWE star briefly mentioned what they said to each other back then:

Also Read Article Continues below
"On 11/11/11, I went to a red carpet premiere for the movie 'Immortals,' and he was there." Martinez continued, "I went up to him, and I was like, 'Hey, you know, I just want to say — positive vibes to you, and everything, blah blah blah.' And we had this conversation, I go, 'You probably think I'm crazy.' He goes, 'Oh, you must not know my mom then!' We had this conversation and we took a picture together." (9:46-10:09)

Interestingly, Martinez recently criticized CM Punk as well. You can read more about that story here.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit WSI and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

Edited by Pratik Singh
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी