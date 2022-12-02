Batista drops an interesting comment on a Rhea Ripley video

Batista described Rhea Ripley's shoulders as 'bonkers' on WWE's latest Instagram post.

Rhea Ripley has done well for herself on the main roster so far and has a bright future ahead. She is currently a member of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW, and so is Dominik Mysterio. Ripley and Dominik have succeeded in getting on fans' nerves with their evil actions against the likes of Rey Mysterio and Edge.

WWE recently shared a clip on their official Instagram handle in which Rhea can be seen making Eddie Guerrero's signature Latino Heat gesture. The post received a response from none other than former WWE Champion Batista, who seemed very impressed with Ripley's shoulders.

Check out the post and a screengrab of Batista's response below:

The Animal reacts to Rhea Ripley's incredible physique

Batista isn't the only WWE veteran who's impressed with Rhea Ripley

Rhea is currently 26 years old and has a long road ahead of her as a WWE Superstar. She has already won the Women's title belt on RAW, NXT, and NXT UK and is bound to win more singles titles in the future.

Last year, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T compared Ripley to Hulk Hogan.

"You know, man, I look at Rhea Ripley like Hulk Hogan. That’s what she’s like. She’s like the female Hulk Hogan. She’s a money machine, she’s a draw. I like her in a tag team thing, maybe they’re shielding her, saving her [for a different storyline], one of those type of deals. She’s definitely a star, a major star."

Ripley is a major fitness freak and regularly works out at the gym. She has previously mentioned that she loves the gym and that it's her "happy place." As per Ripley, gymming helps her let go of her stress and anxiety.

Batista was himself a powerhouse during his peak years in WWE. He won his first World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania 21 and went on to win several top titles over the next few years.

What's your reaction to Batista praising Ripley's jacked physique? Share it in the comment section below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes