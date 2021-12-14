Booker T names the Hulk Hogan and Macho Man of the WWE Women's division

WWE legend Booker T feels that Rhea Ripley is a "money machine" and has compared her to pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. He also thinks that Sasha Banks is similar to 'Macho Man' Randy Savage.

Ripley has had a meteoric rise in WWE ever since she signed in 2017. She has been NXT UK, NXT and RAW Women's Champion, and recently held the Women's Tag Team Titles with Nikki A.S.H. The Australian superstar has already had some high-profile matches, against big names like Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T compared three current WWE female stars to Hulk Hogan, Macho Man Randy Savage, and Ric Flair. He thinks that Rhea Ripley is the Hogan of the Women's division.

"You know, man, I look at Rhea Ripley like Hulk Hogan. That's what she's like. She's like the female Hulk Hogan. She's a money machine, she's a draw. I like her in a tag team thing, maybe they're shielding her, saving her (for a different storyline), one of those type of deals. She's definitely a star, a major star," said Booker T.

Booker T's co-host posed this question to the Hall of Famer: "If she's the Hogan, who's the Macho Man? That's the question." The WWE legend had this to say:

"Charlotte is the Ric Flair. Sasha would be like the Macho Man, that's no disrespect or anything like that," said the two-time Hall of Famer.

Sasha Banks is keen on facing Rhea Ripley in WWE

The Boss recently revealed that she is keen to get in the ring once again with Bianca Belair, while she's also interested in facing Rhea Ripley.

"I can't wait to tie up in that ring again with Bianca Belair, a little WrestleMania history right there. Rhea Ripley – really, really brand new to me," said Banks.

Banks and Ripley have yet to have a singles bout in WWE, but they faced each other in a Triple Threat Match that also involved Charlotte Flair on SmackDown in 2019.

