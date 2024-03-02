Batista looks almost unrecognizable in latest public appearance

WWE legend Batista, aka Dave Bautista, has left fans stunned with his new look which he unveiled during his latest public appearance.

The 55-year-old is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time and one of the very few who transitioned into a prominent part of Hollywood. Dave has majorly stayed off the wrestling radar since quitting the company in 2014. He returned for a feud with Triple H in 2019 and the duo faced off in a No-Holds-Barred match at WrestleMania 35, with their careers on the line. After losing to the Game, Batista formally announced his retirement from pro wrestling.

The Animal has meanwhile been busy with his various movie ventures, recently starring in Dune: Part Two, alongside some of Hollywood's creme de la creme. Dave also appeared on The Tonight Show to promote the recently released movie. The former four-time World Heavyweight Champion looked almost unrecognizable on Jimmy Fallon's show.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Batista to get inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Batista is one of the biggest superstars to have come out of WWE. The Animal was a part of the global juggernaut for nearly a decade during which he won multiple world titles, along with various other championships.

Dave was slated to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020. However, his induction was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The 55-year-old was then set to be inducted alongside the Class of 2021. However, his name was removed just prior to the event, as he was unable to attend the ceremony due to certain obligations.

Expand Tweet

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the former two-time WWE Champion get his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame. With the company now on the Road to WrestleMania, the wishes of the WWE Universe could be fulfilled next month in Philadelphia.

Would you like Batista to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year in Philadelphia? Sound off in the comment section below!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE